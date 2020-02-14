NetherRealm Announces Mortal Kombat 11 Valentine’s Day Event

Valentine’s Day is that special time of year when a certain someone figuratively holds your heart in the palm of their hand. Of course, Mortal Kombat fans are all too familiar with the concept of holding a heart in the palm of their hands, but that’s more of a literal connotation than a figurative one! However, Mortal Kombat fans can feel the love by participating in the Be Mine Tower event in Mortal Kombat 11. The free event is currently live, and runs through February 17th. Players can find the Valentine’s themed event in the game’s Towers of Time mode.

No holiday themed event would be complete without some fun incentives to log-on, and NetherRealm Studios has given fans some cool and unique options to acquire by participating. Love can be awfully brutal at times, so it seems only appropriate that the event will unlock new Brutalities for a trio of the game’s Kombatants: Kano, Jax, and Kitana. That’s not all players will have to unlock, however, as those three characters will also have new skins and player module pieces to discover, as well. Finally, the event has a number of new modifiers, as well, including Cupid’s Arrows, Falling Hearts and Roses, Mileena’s Teddy Bear, and Kandy Hearts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Be Mine Tower event, NeatherRealm Studios has also laid out their plans for the eighth season of Kombat Mode, Mortal Kombat 11‘s seasonal ranked mode. Like the Valentine’s Day event, Kombat Mode is free for participants, but fans have a bit longer to join in on this particular event. Kombat Mode kicks off on February 18th and lasts until March 17th. This season’s theme is the Season of Naknadan Greed.

Be mine… FOREVER! The Valentine’s Day Tower is now live, featuring NEW Brutalities for Kano, Jax and Kitana! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/00z4w2mL9w — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 13, 2020

Holiday themed events are all the rage for online games, and Valentine’s Day has proven to be no exception. Gamers that would prefer to stay in this weekend will also find an optional Borderlands 3 Valentine’s Day event is also live. Like the Mortal Kombat 11′s event, that theme is also centered more on breaking hearts, rather than winning them!

Do you plan on participating in the Be Mine Tower event in Mortal Kombat 11? Are you excited for the eighth season of Kombat Mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!