Neverwinter Expansion Lets Players Explore The Lost City of Omu

An upcoming expansion for Neverwinter, a popular Dungeons & Dragons-inspired MMORPG available on both console and mobile platforms, has just released. Titled The Lost City of Omu, the expansion guides players even deeper into the game’s current ongoing Tomb of Annihilation storyline. Along with that, the game also adds a wave of improvements to the game based on player feedback. New adjustments have been made to class powers, and the playing field has been evened just a little bit by the complete removal of a difficult leveling curve between 60-70.

You can check out the trailer for Neverwinter: The Lost City of Omu below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The expansion includes an all-new storyline for players to explore, focused on expanding the game’s lore beyond it’s last update: “There is more to the Tomb of Annihilation and the death curse gripping Faerûn, and adventurers must seek answers in the Lost City of Omu. A mysterious new zone filled with crumbling temple ruins and a labyrinth of underground tunnels offers new monsters to hunt, treasures to uncover, repeatable adventures and Heroic Encounters featuring the dreaded Tyrant, an undead T-Rex with unique attacks. Continuing their campaign against the evil lich, adventurers will delve into a lair infested with yuan-ti, where they must beat the odds and unearth secrets of the Trickster Gods to overcome Acererak and the death curse.”

An end-game trial puts players face to face with some of the most horrific occupants of Acererak, including the terrifying Lich King, in ordero to fully complete the expansion. The Lost City of Omu is described as a “crumbling temple ruins and a labyrinth of underground tunnels,” and players will encounter a set of all new enemies along their journeys.

Neverwinter is available and free to play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Lost City of Omu releases on February 27.

Source: Gamasutra