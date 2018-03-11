Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Dropping Later This Month

The company behind the Baldur’s Gate re-releases, Beamdog, recently just announced that they were launching the Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights later this month on Steam. They also confirmed that regular updates and patches will also be included and that the modding toolset was also going to see a few expansions.

Another interesting comment to note is that though there are no plans for a Nintendo Switch release at this time, they didn’t give the idea a hard no. In fact, the team said that it “is something that is appealing to us.” After that intense Nintendo Direct earlier this week bringing even more greatness to the Nintendo hybrid console, we’re going to go ahead and assume that just got a lot more appealing.

In addition to the Enhanced Edition dropping, they also revealed the latest patch notes for the Development build:

The multiplayer server list will now properly highlight passworded servers in red.

The software mouse cursor will no longer hide behind certain UI elements, such as Quit Game.

The Toolset can now properly select WBM movies instead of BIK.

Premium Modules now work in multiplayer again. (Note that some modules are not meant to be played in multiplayer and their scripting/design might prevent proper

functioning.)

Some crashes in the UPnP mechanism were fixed.

Water static lighting problems have been fixed.

The combining of parts with similar attributes has been re-enabled with support for the new data streams (tangents, additional texture coord streams, vertex color).

This should boost performance back to where it was prior to the addition of the new streams.

Features

The camera limits can now be adjusted in nwnplayer.ini (see below).

Joining a multiplayer game through the Friends system, while already playing on a server, has been improved.

Configuration

CameraMinPitch, CameraMaxPitch, CameraMinDist, CameraMaxDist in nwnplayer.ini can be used to adjust the camera limits. (They are written on first start to give you the default values).

As for the game itself:

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition adds all-new enhanced features to the content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition.

Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue, wield fearsome magics as a powerful gnomish sorcerer, vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin… whatever hero you create, incredible adventures await.

Discover magic, wonder, and danger at every turn on your own or with friends in these classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

Improved Display: Your portrait, combat bar, inventory, and other UI elements adjust in size based on your chosen resolution including 1080p and 4k.



Advanced Graphics Options: Pixel shaders and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals. Enable contrast, vibrance, and depth of field options as preferred.



Community Endorsed: Original developers have teamed with key members of the Neverwinter Nights community to curate important fan-requested improvements to support players, storytellers, and modders.



Backwards Compatibility: Works with save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights. A galaxy of community created content awaits.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition drops on March 27th.