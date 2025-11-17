New 007 First Light Gameplay Is Coming Very Soon

New gameplay for 007 First Light is just around the corner. 2026 is looking like an absolutely stacked year for video games with GTA 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, potentially Half-Life 3 if rumors prove to be true, and 007 First Light. The latter will be the first James Bond game in almost 15 years as the series veered off course under Activision in the early 2010s. 007 Legends was the last game, and it was a total trainwreck, effectively killing Bond games for the foreseeable future. However, the rights holders were ultimately won over by IO Interactive’s pitch to bring Bond back to gaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, we got our first real look at 007 First Light earlier this year. The game was announced all the way back in 2020, but has been shrouded in total secrecy since then. It came as a big surprise, but that’s because IO Interactive announced the game before it had really gotten deep into the development. It was revealed this past summer that 007 First Light will tell James Bond’s origin story, chronicling his journey into becoming 007 and the womanizing spy we know him as today. As a result, things will skew a bit younger, but it should lead to an action-packed adventure.

007 First Light to Get New Look This Week

007 first light

With that said, we will get a new look at 007 First Light later this week. It was confirmed that the new James Bond game will appear at an Xbox Partner Preview event on Thursday, November 20th at 1PM ET. There will be a handful of other noteworthy titles, but 007 First Light seems to be the biggest one of them all. It’s unclear exactly what will be shown and how much, but it should also hopefully reaffirm if the game is still coming in March.

After the last 007 First Light showing, some feared that the game needed more time in the oven. The gameplay demo shown in September had frame rate issues, and some were concerned that this was a sign the game wasn’t quite ready. Of course, the game will have had about 7 months of development after that showcase, which could be plenty of time to iron out performance issues. Given how stacked the rest of 2026 is, it is also hard to imagine 007 First Light releasing anytime beyond spring.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!