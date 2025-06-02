007 First Light Announced from Hitman Developer

007 First Light, the game previously known as Project 007, has been announced by Hitman developer IO Interactive. James Bond is one of the biggest characters in all of fiction having over 60 years of cinema under his belt, numerous novels, and a bunch of great video games. However, Bond has been MIA in the gaming industry for over a decade now. The last AAA 007 game was 007 Legends in 2012 with the release of Skyfall. It was pretty bad and likely didn’t sell well, as it released alongside other shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Since then, Bond fans have longed for a new game.

In 2020, it was confirmed that James Bond would return to gaming in the form of a new title known as Project 007. It’s a new Bond game that will serve as a bit of an origin story for the character and it will be made by Hitman developer IO Interactive. It’s a perfect fit and one that gamers lobbied for prior to its announcement. The project has remained silent for many years now, causing some fears that it may be struggling, but it seems like it’s finally going to make its official debut very soon.

IO Interactive has formally revealed the game as 007 First Light with a glimpse of our new Bond. It’s unclear if this will be based on the actor and if it will be some Hollywood icon, but he does look pretty stylish, even if not donning any kind of tux or suit. 007 First Light will not be based on any of the Bonds from the movies, so fans can expect a brand new take with a brand new actor. The game will get a proper reveal this week, likely at Summer Game Fest on Friday or at Xbox’s game showcase on Sunday.

As of right now, we don’t know much more about the game. IO Interactive has made some light teases about its 007 game over the years, but we’re not sure exactly what it will look like. Will it be very action-heavy? More espionage-y? Who’s to say! However, we will get a good look at it very soon and hopefully, this also means the game isn’t super far from release. Fall 2025 is looking like it could be a great time to release something like this, especially since next spring is going to be dominated by GTA 6.