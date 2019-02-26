New ‘Anthem’ Update is Smaller, Fixes Bugs and Crashes

Now that Anthem is officially available for everyone to play, fans are jumping into their Javelins left and right to fly around, or even exploring what Fort Tarsis has to offer. That said, BioWare has implemented another update for the game, but this one is significantly smaller than the day-one patch and focuses on some bugs and crashes.

Taking to Reddit, the developers detailed what the new Anthem update contains. Again, it is much smaller than the previous patch, but it does tackle a couple issues that several players have been encountering. Here is what’s new:

The final boss in the “Return to the Heart of Rage” stronghold and crit path mission will now properly appear if a squad of freelancers wipe before reaching it.

HDR on consoles can now be properly turned on.

Fixed a number of issues that were causing players to crash.

It may not seem like much, but these fixes are sure to improve the experience for many players. In addition to the small update, BioWare has already outline what they have planned for the title moving forward. Plenty of quests, features, items, and much more are on the way, as shown in their roadmap.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on BioWare’s latest adventure, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about this small Anthem update? Did you encounter any of these issues before they were fixed by BioWare? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamingBolt!