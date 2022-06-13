New Assassin's Creed Game Reveal Potentially Arriving This Week

✖

It looks like Ubisoft could be gearing up to announce a new game in the Assassin's Creedseries within the coming day. Over the course of the past year, Ubisoft has continued to steadily release new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is the latest installment in the open-world franchise. And while many fans have continued to play Valhalla quite a bit, it looks like Ubisoft is ready to give us a taste of what will be coming next.

As of this afternoon, Ubisoft revealed that it will be holding a new live stream tomorrow on June 14th at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST that is dedicated entirely to Assassin's Creed. This event is specifically coinciding with the 15-year anniversary of the franchise, and as such, is meant to look back at the series over the years. However, it sounds like some reveals related to the future of Ubisoft's bigger property could also come about at this time.

"Assassin's Creed is turning 15! Tune in to celebrate the 15th anniversary with a special look at the future of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a look back at the franchise, and a tease of what's to come this year," Ubisoft said in its description of the event.

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate Assassin's Creed!



📌 Tune-in on the Ubisoft YouTube/Twitch channel.



📅 Tuesday 14 June – 9AM PT | 6PM CET pic.twitter.com/PTx8FBVuwM — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 13, 2022

At this point in time, we already know that Ubisoft is hard at work on a future game in the Assassin's Creed series. Assassin's Creed Infinity was announced by the publisher last year, but the project is one that seemed to be quite far out from release. In the near term, other reports have suggested that a game called Assassin's Creed Rift is set to come about at some point in 2022 or 2023. This title is one that is said to be a spin-off from Valhalla and will focus on the character Basim.

Whether or not Ubisoft could talk more about Infinity or Rift at this Assassin's Creed event remains to be seen. Either way, it seems clear that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will continue to be supported for a bit longer. If there are any major developments that stem from this presentation in the coming day, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.