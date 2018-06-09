New Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Story Details Leak Ahead of E3 2018

E3 2018 is in full force meaning that gamers everywhere are scrambling to find any more secrets ahead of their big reveals. With Ubisoft having already confirmed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey earlier last month after a massive merchandise leak, many were interested in seeing how the “This is Sparta” kick seen in the teaser would correlate with the rest of the game. Now a new leak has emerged to give us an inside look at what we can expect with the newest title.

The latest bit of info comes from both Reddit and Resetera when PlayStation users noticed a “New Events” notification in the platform’s store. Because this is the internet, it was easy to take a few screenshots for proof and now we’ve got our closest look yet as the next step: a Spartan adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the game’s summary, “Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past.”

This matches up with the leak from back in May when one fan shared an image of a keychain and a t-shirt for the new game. It’s hard to dispute official merch as fake, which then prompted the developers to reveal their latest project ahead of schedule. Still, after Bayek’s journey in Ancient Egypt with Assassin’s Creed Origins, it’s safe to say that the creative team has their mojo back after a lull in fresh content.

E3 is going on now and Ubisoft’s conference is set to go live at 1 PM PT. We’re also expecting a new Splinter Cell announcement, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Skull and Bones, and a few other surprises. We’re covering the event live this year so stay tuned as we bring you the latest and greatest of what E3 has to offer!