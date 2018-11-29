New ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Patch Adds New Mastery Levels, Bug Fixes, and More

The latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch is now live on all platforms and aside from the usual bug fixes, it also adds support for the upcoming DLC, Legacy of the First Blade, that will be making its debut next week. The team also added the new Mastery Levels system, something we dove deep into in our previous coverage here.

For a brief summary of the latest patch:

Added support for the 1st Episode of the Legacy of the First Blade DLC and the third instalment in the Lost Tales of Greece.

Added Mastery Level system to the game.

Added fast travel points to Mythical Creatures.

Added an option to dismantle items directly at Blacksmiths.

Wearing the full set of a Legendary Armor now gives more powerful bonuses than the version available for engraving.

Addressed a display issue that caused Stats upgrades to appear downgraded after Level 50.

The Child of Poseidon achievement/trophy will now unlock when conditions are met.

[PS4] Addressed an issue that caused screenshots taken to appear black in the Capture Gallery.

[PC] Added an option that allows players to set walking speed.

The new Mastery is a solid feature, one that’s aim is to harness particular play styles and hone them in to a more perfected state. According to a recent blog post from Ubisoft, “The Mastery Levels System is a new way to upgrade your character once you reach Level 50. You have the choice to spend your Ability Points in the new Mastery Levels that will help you sharpen your Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin Abilities even further by increasing their stats.”

Mastery Level increase specific statistics attached to the Assassin, Hunter, and Warrior ability trees and uses ability points to upgrade bonuses.

The Mastery level Menu becomes available when reaching Level 50

Players will be able to scale up their Skill Tree however they see fit. Whether more health is a priority, or improving those stealth options, this Skill Tree is the best way for players to customize their unique style with their favored Mystios.

The team also made a few key improvements to the Photo Mode as well:

Addressed an issue in Photo Mode where the reset button in Composition Mode would reset photo settings.

Improved auto-focus functionality in Photo Mode. When opening Photo Mode it will now auto-focus the player if in view.

Improved camera functionality in Photo Mode. The more zoomed in, the slower the camera.

Addressed an issue that prevented the player from using the Photo Mode properly when activating while in Predator shot.

Addressed an issue that allowed the players to cycle through pre-sets in Preview Mode

For the full patch notes, including quest improvements, world fixes, and more work done to the characters and navel combat, check out the full blog post right here. As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.