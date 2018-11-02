New ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Update Offers Free Story DLC and QoL Improvements

A new update is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players enjoying Ancient Greece with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and it brings major changes – for the better – to the already incredible open-world adventure.

From automatic crafting, to the addition of the first story of The Lost Tales of Greece, the latest patch offers players so much in an effort to keep the gameplay experience immersive.

Ready to see what’s new? Check out the latest update with the full notes, courtesy of Ubisoft, below:

NEW CONTENT

The first story of The Lost Tales of Greece was added to the game.

Explore the Elis region to discover “The Show Must Go On” questline Recommended Level: 34 Accessible to players who reached Episode 5



FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

Regular Arrows Auto-Crafting

You can now select the Arrow Auto-Crafting option for Normal arrows in your arrow quiver slot in the inventory. When activated, arrows will be crafted automatically when the player fires them all, if the player has sufficient resources available. This option can be toggled on/off at any time.

You can now access the Detailed Statistics page from the inventory menu (L3). The Detailed Statistics page shows advanced statistics (Main Attributes, Damage, Modifiers, Active legendary perks…) to help you optimize your character.Detailed Character’s Statistics

Improvement of the Mercenary Menu

Unlocked ranks and associated Tier rewards are now properly showcased in the Mercenary menu.



Miscellaneous

Changed successful Naval Boarding actions to immediately loot the reward resources rather than creating floating loot that must be picked up. The Quest and Region levels will now be consistent in the Pephka region. Added a horse sound when equipping horse skins. Added support for upcoming Epic Encounters.





BALANCING

The economic advantages earned with the Mercenary Tiers rewards has been increased from 20% to 50%.

The costs to upgrade gear has been decreased.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that prevented the Evie and Bayek Lieutenants from being available in the game.

Addressed several issues with Orichalcum Ore either being misplaced or unlootable.

Addressed an issue with the Kalydonian Boar that could cause arrows not to deal them any damage.

Addressed an issue preventing players from using arrows or javelins after fully upgrading Arrow Volleys and Javelin Throws.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the torch from being thrown when releasing the key too early.

Addressed an issue that caused the player to get fall damage when jumping with Pegasos from a certain height.

Addressed several camera issues.

Addressed an issue that caused recruited mercenaries to remain in the Mercenary menu.

Addressed an issue causing players to take damage from Skoura’s Shoulder Slam when too far away.

Addressed an instance preventing players from parrying.

Addressed an issue when slowly aiming with aim assist.

Quest

Addressed an issue preventing players from seeing their Odyssey quest in the Quest Log after talking to Herodotos in the Serpent’s Lair quest.

Quest rewards for Legendary Rank will no longer be Common Rank items, as intended.

Addressed an issue during the Prince of Persia quest that could prevent players from completing it.

Addressed an issue with the So it Begins quest that prevented players to progress past it when they didn’t collect the introduction gear.

Addressed an issue during the A Pirate Life quest preventing Tekton from being dismissed.

[SPOILER] Addressed an issue during The Conquerer, preventing players from making a choice for Nikolaos.

Addressed an issue preventing players from confirming Zoisme’s death.

Addressed an issue preventing players from looting Sopisatros for the quest item in the To Kill or not to Kill quest.

Addressed an issue during The Conqueror, where Stentor reappears kneeling after having him defeated under certain circumstances.

During the All Bonds Will Break quest, the helper will now be up-to-date if the conditions have already been met.

Addressed an issue causing the The Missing Map quest to auto-complete after finishing One Man Army.

Addressed an issue where players who recruited Odessa could not finish the A Family Ordeal quest.

[SPOILER] Addressed an issue during The Contender, causing courageous NPCs to join the conflict in Pankration. [SPOILER]

Addressed an issue during The Conqueror quest, rewarding players with the Sage Letter to Kallias after killing Stentor.

Performance & Stability

Addressed an issue that caused Athens’s architecture to load slowly.

Addressed various weather and water textures and display issues.

The game will no longer freeze when equipping the Chest Plate or Greaves of the Underworld and entering different menu tabs.

[PC] Addressed an issue that prevented the benchmark tool to collect data when Windows 7 is being used.



Graphics & Animation

Addressed various clipping issues with weapons and clothing.

Addressed various world object graphic and animation anomalies.

Addressed various issues with world lighting.

Characters & AI

Addressed various player and NPC animations.

Addressed multiple instances where NPCs were apathetic, instead of participating in the fight.

Addressed an issue after luring an Alpha animal outside of the cave and taming it, causing the location to remain incomplete.

If Alpha animals are knocked out before being killed, they will now drop loot as intended.

Mercenary Ashen Wake, will now shoot fire arrows with Hades Bow.

User Interface, Menus & Subtitles

Addressed various text display issues.

Addressed various subtitle sync and displays.

Addressed various cinematic and transition issues.

Addressed multiple engraving text and icon issues.

Addressed a variety of UI/HUD display issues.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the voice-over from playing during one of the Leonidas cinematics.

Addressed an issue where the “Get out of conflict to interact” message remains on the screen.

A red filter will no longer be visible on the Pause menu when taking damage.

The Purchased Maps filter will now appear on the World Map.

[PC] Addressed various issues with the Benchmark tool.

Rewards, Achievements & Trophies

The Pirate! Ubisoft Club Challenge is now working as intended.

The Ubisoft Club Challenge Window Shopping will now unlock after the requirements are met.

Naval

Naval battle quests will now restart when loading.

Addressed an issue preventing players from leaving the ship if it sinks.

Arrows and javelins will no longer be grayed out randomly.

Photo Mode