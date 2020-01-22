New Batman Tabletop Game Announced

There are few cartoons as well-regarded as Batman: The Animated Series. Despite the fact that the cartoon is nearly 30 years old at this point, it continually tops many lists of the best superhero shows of all-time. As such, the show still receives a lot of merchandise, including action figures, clothing items, and even a brand-new tabletop game coming from IDW Games! Batman: The Animated Series Adventures — Shadow of the Bat allows 1-4 players to take on the role of Batman, as well as other heroes from the series. A Kickstarter campaign for the game is scheduled to launch February 18th, and the game itself is expected to arrive in stores in fall 2020.

Shadow of the Bat seems like it will have a lot to excite fans of the series. The game will offer players 24 missions, based on episodes of the series. Players can choose from Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, and Catwoman, and each character has their own unique abilities. The game’s villains include Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Scarecrow, Man-Bat, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. Shadow of the Bat is a miniatures-driven board game, and it uses IDW’s Adventures Universal Game System (AUGS), allowing for compatibility with other AUGS products.

Batman: The Animated Series boasted a large number of recurring characters. Thankfully, there will be plenty of ways for players to increase the number of heroes and villains available. An Arkham Asylum expansion will launch alongside Shadow of the Bat, complete with its own miniatures and 13 additional missions. Interestingly enough, the expansion will also include Clayface mode, an exclusive mode in which players are given a card indicating if they are that particular hero, or Clayface in disguise! In addition to the expansion, there will be a character pack based on The New Batman Adventures, as well as Story Packs based on the films Mask of the Phantasm and Mystery of the Batwoman.

All in all, Shadow of the Bat looks like an amazing tribute to Batman: The Animated Series. Players on the fence about donating to the game’s Kickstarter can get a better idea about how the game will play through an upcoming digital demo, playable through Tabletopia or Tabletop Simulator.

