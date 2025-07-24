New Bleach Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new trademark filing registered by the Japanese publishing company Shueisha has leaked the title of an upcoming Bleach game, for which little is currently known. The assumed game, whose trademark application was filed by Shueisha in Europe on July 23rd, is listed as “BLEACH Mirrors High.” Since there is little helpful information listed on the trademark page for those trying to determine its identity, prospective fans have been consumed with speculation while trying to piece together what type of game it will be.

On the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) webpage, BLEACH MIrrors High is listed as an “application under examination” with Nice classifications 9 and 41. These classifications determine the type of goods or services for which the trademark is considered. Classes 9 and 41 are commonly associated with video games, especially downloadable ones or those with online services.

Interestingly, the filing does not contain a Class 28 designation, which is another commonly used Nice classification that covers game-related hardware, consoles, and toys. This makes a potential Bleach game on, say, an arcade cabinet or pachinko machine more unlikely.

The fact that the trademark has been applied for, unfortunately, does not reveal much to gamers about when a potential release date might be. According to the EUIPO, the registration process is lengthy and can take several months to complete. Also, just because a game title has been trademarked, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be changed, shelved, or otherwise delayed further from its initial planned release date.

With a lack of relevant information available, fans have only the title of the game itself to go on when trying to figure out what the game will look like.

“Almost feels like a mobile game from that name alone,” wrote Reddit user iV1rus0. “Either way I’m too tired of 3d fighting anime games. I didn’t even pick up Rebirth of Souls despite BLEACH being my favorite anime/manga. Please try making something new for once.”

The inclusion of the word “High” in the title immediately made some fans think of the Persona series and may be a hint that it is potentially a school-based RPG game in a similar style.

Other Bleach fans attempted to use a process of elimination to determine what type of gameplay it might feature, hoping that it would deliver a new experience from more recent titles.

The Bleach Anime series already has a successful, constantly updating gacha game called Bleach: Brave Souls. According to SensorTower data, the game made over $400,000 in revenue during June. Another known Bleach gacha game, Bleach Soul Resonance, is currently under development and in its preregistration period.

There was also a 3D Bleach fighting game released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this year called Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. If one assumes that this new game will fill a different niche, then the genre will likely differ from the previous ones.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls was leaked the same way back in 2023 with the exact Nice classifications as BLEACH Mirrors High. If the same release window applies to both, players might not get their hands on the game until sometime in 2027, regardless of its eventually revealed gameplay style.

Is there a particular type of Bleach game you hope that this new title might be? Is it time for Bleach to finally get a proper 2D fighter in the modern era?