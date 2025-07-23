Bleach Creator Teases Return From Its Best Group In the Next Arc

Bleach‘s creator might be very busy at the moment with the final arc of the exciting Thousand Year Blood War arc, but that does not stop him from fanning the flames of hype and anticipation for the next storyline to his magnum opus. The mangaka might be returning one day to fully explore and continue the new arc that he suddenly showed a glimpse of in 2021, and while there is a lot of potential to reveal new aspects of the world, one surprising character and organisation might be an important piece that will be involved.

In Tite Kubo’s exclusive website, KlubOutside, where he interacts with fans, he was asked whether Nnoitra Gilga was in Hell, to which Kubo replied that he would not answer that there. This extremely interesting choice of words hints that Kubo has something planned for the character that he does not want to spoil when he eventually returns to writing and illustrating the Hell Arc. It also reinforces the fact that the creator would one day come back to making manga and picking up where he left off: the HELL Arc.

The Espada Might Appear in the Hell Arc

The possibility of Nnoitra being involved in the arc also opens the opportunity for the other members of the Espada to be involved. For those unfamiliar, the NO BREATHES FROM HELL one-shot that was released in 2021 was the beginning of a potential arc that Kubo said he would one day return to continue at his own pace. With massive unrest caused by HELL and Ichigo’s son being revealed to have the ability to enter HELL, the arc, if it materialises, could see Ichigo and the Soul Reapers enter HELL to investigate the source of disturbance and quell it. This is where fans might see many past characters who were killed make their return.

So far, the only notable residents of HELL are Genryusai Yamamoto, Retsu Unohana, Jushiro Ukitake and Szayelaporro Granz, who was also a member of the Espada. Furthermore, the only known ways to send someone to HELL are through the Konso Ritual, or if a Hollow has an evil soul. There is still so much unknown about how a soul is sent to HELL and which souls are there, which means there still exists the possibility that other dead Espada, such as Starrk, Ulquiorra and Baraggan, for an unforgettable arc that legitimately has the potential to be even more ambitious than the Thousand Year Blood War.