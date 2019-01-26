Upcoming ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ ‘Blackout’ Changes Revealed, Including Armor and Camo Tweaks

A new update is on the horizon for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode including even more work fine-tuning the in-game armor, concussions, and other items.

The latest changes are set to deploy early next week, though Treyarch did take to Reddit to outline what players can look forward to including stat duration changes, damage reduction tweaks, and more:

Reduced damage protection for Armor across the board (Levels 1-3)

Level 3 Armor will no longer include additional damage protection against explosions and melee attacks

Increased Armor Plate requirements to repair Level 3 Armor

Reduced status effect duration, area of effect radius, and throw distance for Concussion grenades

More options to outplay attackers when hit by a Concussion grenade

Increased time to detonate for Cluster Grenades

Damage reduction for mini-Cluster Grenade explosions

In addition to the mechanic tweaks, a new Limited-Time Mode is also on the horizon called Ambush. “Our next limited-time mode arrives in Blackout next week on PS4 with Ambush! Get the drop on your enemies using only sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers while surviving a circle that never stops collapsing once it starts,” read the post.

Treyarch added, “This hectic new mode will replace Down But Not Out in the Featured Playlist slot next week on PS4, while Down But Not Out runs on Xbox One and PC for the second week of its two-week run. Thanks again for your awesome feedback on our new limited-time modes, and let us know what you think about Ambush once you’ve had a chance to jump in.”

As for the mode’s camo progression, “We’re also planning on launching Blackout’s full camo progression system following the initial rollout of the 1.12 update, as well as support for Mastery Camos in Blackout and Zombies. These features work a bit differently compared to the current camo systems in Multiplayer, and we’ll be putting the finishing touches on them shortly after releasing the updates listed above. Support for Mastercrafts, Reactive Camos, and Black Market Camos in Zombies is also planned to go live in this timeframe.”

The new update will be going live sometime next week with full patch notes then. In the meantime, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.