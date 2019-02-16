New ‘Call of Duty: Blackout’ Map Changes Ahead As Players Find Even Weirder Items In-Game

As Treyrach continues to tease changes ahead for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale take with Blackout, players are finding even more random items littered throughout the map beyond the stakes originally found.

Last week, Blackout players were reporting finding survey stakes throughout the map in light of a series of GIF teasers from the studio itself. When the finds officially began to gain traction on Reddit, Treyarch themselves responded with a telling “Interesting …”

Now a new video has surfaced showing off even more items found, including a lollipop decoration that Black Ops II fans will recognize, as well as Black Ops III’s clock that was first spotted in the multiplayer map Outlaw. Since both maps from the retrospective games both have a wild west theme, the Heist theme continues to become more and more interesting as players uncover more clues.

You can see the latest Easter eggs that have been found in the video above by YouTuber ‘Glitching Queen’ that hint at what’s to come on February 19th with the new operation.

Fans have been very busy in trying to solve this mystery as to what else could be in the new Heist-themed mode, including the previously mentioned stakes found all over the map, and with the recent profile picture change to the game’s social media – the hype levels are real.

From new vehicles, to new locations, what are you hoping to see with the new Operation arriving next week? What else would you like to see Treyarch do with Blackout in future updates? New maps entirely, or simply new objectives? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

As for the game itself, the latest Call of Duty is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.