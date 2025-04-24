Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Prices and Paths Revealed for Multiple Switch 1 Games

Nintendo Switch 2 will feature backwards compatibility with most of the current system’s library. Some games will also be getting upgrades on the new system, as well as some exclusive content. Switch 2 versions of these games will be sold in stores and on the eShop, but those that already own certain games can pay an upgrade charge. Through listings from Best Buy (via Nintendo Life), we now know how much these upgrades will cost for both Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. In both cases, existing owners will have to pay $19.99 for the new content.

In the case of Super Mario Party Jamboree, the new content will come in the form of several modes that take advantage of Switch 2 features that were not on the original system. The game will add multiple mouse-themed mini games, as well as the camera focused Jamboree TV mode. For Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the game is getting improved graphics and frame rate, as well as the new Star-Crossed World story. ComicBook had a chance to go hands-on with both of the Nintendo Switch 2 versions of these games, and the new additions to Super Mario Party Jamboree in particular seem worth the price. However, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is still hard to tell at this point.

sonic x shadow generations won’t offer a paid upgrade path

While some Switch games will have the option of paying less to upgrade, not every publisher will be offering just that. On launch day, Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released on Switch 2. Sega has confirmed that save data from the Switch version can carry over to Switch 2, but there is no upgrade path available. If you own Sonic x Shadow Generations on Switch and want to play a version with better graphics on the new system, you’re going to have to pay full price. That’s bound to disappoint some people!

Hopefully other publishers won’t follow suit. Fans have wondered if the Switch 2 version of Hogwarts Legacy will offer a paid upgrade, or if Warner Bros. plans on charging full price, like Sega. At this time, nothing has been confirmed just yet. Unlike Sonic x Shadow Generations, the game does not seem to be part of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch line-up, so we might have to wait a bit longer for any definitive answers.

The Nintendo Switch built up an impressive library during its 8 years on the market. For those that never owned the system, Nintendo Switch 2 will offer an opportunity to play versions of these games that look and perform better. It remains to be seen just how many games will get that treatment, but hopefully Nintendo finds a way to balance that option with wholly-new games. The rest of 2025 is looking pretty stacked in terms of both new games and enhanced titles, but there will need to be a balance to make Nintendo Switch 2 appeal to both existing fans, as well as newcomers.

