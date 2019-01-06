This ‘Dark Souls: Daughters of Ash’ Mod Is So Incredible, It’s Practically A New Game

We cover a lot of mods here and for good reason. A good mod can take a beloved gaming experience and make it even better. Or, it can just add Thomas the Tank Engine in for the billionth time – whatever. Still, there are some incredible projects out there and since we can’t get enough of the brutally unforgiving Dark Souls franchise, we thought we’d share this pretty Daughters of Ash mod that pretty much makes it a new game entirely.

According to creator ‘Grimrukh’, “Dark Souls: Daughters of Ash is a massive re-imagining and expansion of Dark Souls. It features new bosses and enemies, new characters, new storylines, new weapons and items, expanded lore, and plenty of new secrets. It offers modified and brand new content, much of which cannot be discovered in one play-through.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

New game progression Forget what you know about exploring Lordran. New world-changing events, key items, and unexpected pathways await you.

New bosses and enemies Triumph in new boss battles, most of which are designed to promote novel gameplay rather than sheer increased difficulty. Encounter new enemies on your journey – including enemies restored from cut content – and watch many old bosses and enemies behave in new ways.

New NPCs and storylines Meet new characters with brand new questlines, which will intersect in numerous unpredictable ways as your journey continues. Even the stories of familiar characters may take unexpected turns.

New weapons, items, and mechanics Discover new weapons with brand new abilities, many of which will require keen insights and careful consideration to master. Most existing equipment will not be exactly the way you remember.

Expanded lore Learn more about Lordran’s past from new item descriptions and gameplay events. (All new content is written to build upon the lore of the original game, rather than directly conflict with it.)

New secrets Don’t expect to come anywhere close to unveiling all of the game’s hidden content in one or two play-throughs.



There is so much more to explore with new missions and a haunting new narrative. “Daughters of Ash has more content than the original game, much of which cannot be seen in a single play-through due to the complex interactions between storylines,” added the creator. “It contains no new game assets (e.g. character models, map assets, dialogue recordings, visual effects) but accomplishes a great deal through modifying the game’s event scripts, placement data, and entity logic. It was created with more than one thousand hours of work throughout 2017 and 2018 by one very masochistic programmer (hello!) with the wonderful tools and loving support of the Dark Souls modding community.”

Interested in checking it out for yourself? You can download this mod on PC right here! Join in on the Dark Souls conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!