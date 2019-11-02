New Diablo: Immortal Trailer Revealed

Blizzard featured Diablo: Immortal once again during its annual BlizzCon 2019 event, though it’s a game which was unsurprisingly absent from the opening ceremony where the company’s biggest announcements were housed. Overwatch 2 and the highly anticipated Diablo 4 were found there, but Diablo: Immortal was kept off the main stage. It wasn’t even listed in the schedule as a focus of any of Blizzard’s panels, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t any updates to be shared.

A trailer was released during BlizzCon to show what Blizzard’s been working on since Diablo: Immortal was revealed during last year’s event. That trailer can be seen above where se have a couple of different zones and legendary items making appearances alongside a new mechanic that gives ultimate abilities to all of the characters.

“Take a sneak peek of the latest gameplay of Diablo: Immortal,” Blizzard’s preview of the new trailer reads. “Your character will be a unique, original hero who allies themselves with the remnants of the Horadrim, aiming to prevent the enemies of Sanctuary from reclaiming and controlling the Worldstone. Stand together with other mortal champions and defend your home from the corrupting evil of the Burning Hells.”

A post on Blizzard’s site provided more details for those at home who weren’t able to go hands-on with Diablo: Immortal at BlizzCon. Six classes are still planned for the game which include the Barbarian, Monk, Wizard, Crusader, Demon Hunter, and Necromancer with the Demon Hunter being a newly playable class this year. Those in attendance got to try out this character and the new zones, but no matter which class you pick in Diablo: Immortal, you’ll have access to their unique ultimate abilities.

“We’ve added a new base game mechanic: Ultimate Abilities,” Blizzard said about the new mechanic. “All classes gain charge for their chosen Ultimate by using basic attacks. Once this charge has been built up, players can choose to augment their basic attack for a short time in a face-meltingly powerful display of strength, guile, or raw magical potential.”

Instead of talking about Diablo: Immoral this year, the focus of the Diablo community was squarely on Diablo 4 which was announced first to kick off the opening ceremony. Neither Diablo 4 nor Diablo: Immortal have a release date at this time, but perhaps Diablo fans will find a way to look upon the mobile game more favorably now that they know a mainline Diablo game is for sure on the way.