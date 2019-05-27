New DOOM Eternal Concept Art Highlights the Super Gore Nest

DOOM Eternal is set to arrive at some point this year across a handful of platforms, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on all of the glorious demon-slaying action that is on the horizon. Those who have familiarized themselves with DOOM might also be aware of the Gore Nests, which are delightful little portals that transport demons from Hell to Mars. Naturally, id Software and Bethesda will certainly want to kick things up a bit when it comes to the sequel to 2016’s DOOM, and by the looks of some of the concept art, they’ve done just that.

The official DOOM Twitter account recently shared a post containing said concept art of what is called a Super Gore Nest. It looks exactly how one would imagine, with lava, blood, spikes, and just about anything players would like to see in something called a Super Gore Nest. In fact, it looks so wicked, you can almost hear Mick Gordon playing some riffs if you stare at it long enough. Okay, you may have to provide the music yourself, but you get the idea.

Just looking at thing makes me want to jump into the action right now, but we will still be waiting a while. DOOM Eternal will likely be one of the main focuses of Bethesda’s E3 presentation this year, and we can only hope that is when we will learn the release date. Either way, the sooner we’re able to get in there and destroy everything that moves, the better.

DOOM Eternal is currently without a release date, but it is expected to launch this year for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.”

