New ‘DOOM’ Movie Reportedly in the Works

This morning we’re seeing reports that a new film adaptation of DOOM may be in the works. Actress Nina Bergman sent out a short series of tweets revealing that she’s signed the paperwork, and will begin working on the film with Universal. Check it out:

Wow I’m doing the next “Doom” movie w Universal Pictures! I just signed all the paperwork💃🏼I get to go back to Bulgaria again and work with some of my favorite people💕This movie w a super cool Director AND my new record coming out, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world🍀 pic.twitter.com/q8t4iI0bgO — Nina Bergman (@ninabergman) April 17, 2018

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that DOOM has made its way to the big screen, and the first DOOM film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is remembered for all of the wrong reasons. The movie was pretty terrible. Even The Rock thinks so. One fan asked Nina plainly if this version was shaping up any better, and of course she replied in the affirmative:

It will be!! Much better script 🙂 https://t.co/WqgksO7678 — Nina Bergman (@ninabergman) April 20, 2018

Of course, one has to wonder just how closely Nina read all of that paperwork that she just signed, because if this is real, we imagine that this is definitely not the way that Universal would have wanted to reveal that this movie is in the works. It’s a pretty big leak if true, and now we can’t wait to see some footage! Assuming production has yet to begin in earnest, it will likely be a very long time before that footage comes to fruition.

The new film would have some pretty negative expectations to work through and shatter. The first DOOM is sitting around 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film didn’t even bring in enough revenue to cover the cost of promotion. It was probably created with the assumption that the name alone could carry it to box office bliss. Hopefully they’ve learned their lesson, and we can look forward to something with more substance this time around. The 2016 reboot of the game series was legendary, now we just need a big-screen follow-up!

(via Bloody-Disgusting)