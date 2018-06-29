New Dragon Age Comic Revealed, Deception

Another Dragon Age comic is back with yet another fantastic collaboration between Dark Horse Comics and BioWare! With a series that first began its journey back in 2009 with Dragon Age Origins, the franchise has evolved over the past decade with new games, comics, and companion novels. The adventure is far from over and now we’ve got our first look at the next story to come from Thedas with Dragon Age: Deception.

At the helm of the newest series is writer Nunzio DeFilippis and Cristina Weir, with Fernando Heinz Furukawa on the art front. Together with colorist Michael Atiyeh and stunning cover art by the returning Sachin Teng, the next tale takes us back into the land of slaves and blood magic. That’s right, we’re going back to Tevinter!

Instead of playing the part of a Mage Killer as with the previous comic series, this time fans of the long-standing franchise will learn the story of the stunningly deceptive con artist, Olivia Pryde. After a failed career as an actress, Pryde ventures into a life of crime throughout the streets of Ventus. When she targeted Calix Qintara, a well known Tevinter household regarded for their wealth, things quickly go south when she realises that Calix is nothing like she thought.

Did Olivia Pryde get herself into a situation can’t get out of? Are the stakes too high and this is the con that costs her everything? We’ll find out when the first issue of Deception goes on sale October 10th of this year. You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

