New Dragon Ball Game Teased by Bandai Namco

A new Dragon Ball game has been teased by Bandai Namco. More than this, Bandai Namco has announced when the game will be revealed. It’s been roughly a year since the latest Dragon Ball game was released, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Dragon Ball is a huge franchise and Sparking! Zero was a substantial commercial hit, so of course a new Dragon Ball game was going to be made. This is not a surprise, but it’s good to have official confirmation alongside some details.

More specifically, Bandai Namco has announced that it will be revealing a new Dragon Ball game at Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri. The bad news is this event isn’t until 2026. The good news is that it’s very early in 2026 on January 25, so the wait isn’t too long. More specific than this, the announcement will happen at 11:00 JST on January 25, 2026.

A New Dragon Ball Game

“A new Dragon Ball game project will be unveiled this January during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan,” reads the official and brief announcement from an official account for Dragon Ball games.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the announcement. There is nothing from Bandai Namco that indicates what this game could be, but naturally fans have hopes and expectations.

What Could It Be

What Dragon Ball fans can confidently cross over their list is any type of fighting game considering Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO was just released last year and and Dragon Ball FighterZ is still getting updates. A new open-world RPG in the style of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot could be possible given the amount of time that has passed since its release and the amount of success it achieved. Could even be a sequel for that matter. It has also been nine years Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, so Bandai Namco could look to do Xenoverse 3 after all these years. The Xenoverse games have always sold well. And of course, there is always the chance this will be something entirely new. After previously leaking, a new mobile game was recently announced, so fans can presumably assume this mystery project is not a new mobile game.

Next year will be 40 years since the debut of the Dragon Ball anime, so you would assume Bandai Namco is cooking up something substantial on the video game front to coincide with what will no doubt be a major year for the series. This is just an assumption, though.

