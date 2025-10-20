Dragon Ball Star Makes History With New Award After 75 Years

One Dragon Ball star has made history in Japan after getting an award that no one else in the voice acting industry has gotten in the 75 year history of the award itself. It’s no mystery that Dragon Ball has indeed been one of the most successful anime and manga franchises to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise itself is in the midst of celebrating its 40th anniversary. It’s meant that some of its voice stars have also been recognized for their work in that time as well. Especially the main voice star behind Goku at the center of it all.

Masako Nozawa has been voicing Goku since the very start of the Dragon Ball anime all these years ago (with no signs of slowing down anytime soon), and has been starring in many notable anime franchises in the many years since her illustrious career began. Now the star has been recognized in a whole new kind of way as Nozawa has been recognized as Persons of Cultural Merit in Japan this year, and is the first ever voice actor to ever get the prestigious honor in the region.

Dragon Ball’s Masako Nozawa Makes History With New Honor in Japan

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Persons of Cultural Merit honors began in Japan back in 1951 as a way to honor those who have spent their lives enhancing the culture and lives of those in the country. It was a special way to honor these older recipients with essentially a government sponsored pension to better help them in the later stages of their lives. Each year the country recognizes 20 individuals who have contributed to various arts and sciences through their lives, and the anime industry has been a part of all of it through the years as well.

But Nozawa is the first ever voice actor to be recognized for the honor in the nearly 75 year history that it has been given out in the region. It’s something Nozawa herself feels the weight of as she began in a special message, “I understand this honor is one I receive on behalf of the voice acting community. I feel immense pride that the spotlight of this award shines not only on myself, but also on my seniors, my peers, and the younger generation who will venture into the future of voice acting.”

Dragon Ball Star Shows No Signs of Slowing Down With Goku

Toei Animation

“I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all the creators who have brought these works and characters to life, and to the fans who continue to support us unwaveringly,” Nozawa continued. “It is only through your existence that ‘culture’ is nurtured, and that our journey as voice actors continues to be made possible.” But it’s clear that Nozawa has no intention of slowing down her voice acting work, “My only real asset is my energy, so I intend to keep delivering my ‘voice’ with all my might, hoping to contribute even a little to repaying my debt to culture.”

As for what that future might look like, Dragon Ball’s anime future might be coming in sooner than fans might have ever expected. As part of a special 40th anniversary event coming in January, Dragon Ball is going to be announcing some new projects that fans should keep an eye out for in the coming years. It’s yet to be revealed what exactly is going to be announced, but it’s certainly something to be excited about.

