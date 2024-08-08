New Dune Game Confirmed for a Gamescom Appearance

Dune: Awakening will have a presence at the upcoming Gamescom event, and while this information was previously confirmed by the game’s first Communient Signal (the game’s version of a community update/blog post/newsletter), some additional details surrounding the game’s presence have been shared by Geoff Keighley. “Dune Awakening is coming to [Gamescom.] Opening Night Live on Tuesday August 20,” Keighley’s post from today on X (formerly Twitter) begins. The announcement ends with a reminder for audiences to watch the live stream for an extended look at the gameplay, which is set to be live at 11a PT / 2p ET / 8p CEST on August 20th.

As for the Communient Signal #1, the developers at Funcom also included a light mention of Gamescom, alongside other events they’ve been present for recently. “These past few months have been quite hectic for us here on Arrakis, with the cinematic reveal trailer, the new Dune: Awakening Direct, and our visit to Twitchcon Rotterdam,” one part of the post reads. “There’s a lot happening, and this is only the beginning (remember to keep an eye on Gamescom, where we’ll reveal more gameplay!).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Funcom team also laid out what people looking forward to the game can expect from the newsletter in the future, stating:

“Each month, we’ll chat with you directly and maybe even bring in some devs to share spicy game details. In the Roundup, we’ll sum up all the major Dune: Awakening happenings of the last month, show off some awesome game art and sounds in Asset Highlights, and spotlight YOUR amazing fan creations in Community Creations. You can even get your burning questions answered by sending them our way with #DuneAwakeningCommunity, in our Questions from the Community section. And to wrap it all up, we’ll leave you with some parting words and a little something to get you involved in the next issue!”

The current newsletter includes additional celebration for the game’s 1,000,000 wishlists benchmark, the second Dune: Awakening Direct, a gallery of community creations, and a question and answer section with questions from the community. As the newsletter’s highlight, readers will learn about see an additional look at Harko Village, one of the locations for the game.

“We hope you found it useful, informative, entertaining, or anything in between. We’re excited to create this new hub of information as we see our community grow and take shape,” the concluding paragraph for the newsletter reads. Dune: Awakening’s release date is still to be announced.