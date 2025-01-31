New Fable Game Will Reportedly Be a Day One PS5 Release

The Fable franchise is getting a reboot for the modern era, and after a long wait, release year has arrived. These beloved roleplaying games have long been a staple for Xbox Games, but rumors suggest that the reboot will not be a console exclusive. As the publisher has noted a multiplatform approach going forward, this isn’t a total surprise – but a day one release on PS5 will certainly be good news for Fable fans eager to enjoy the new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fable reboot was first revealed back in 2020, and news about its progress has been sporadic ever since. The game will revisit Albion but with a new spin. As the first entry in the franchise since 2010’s Fable III, the new game has big shoes to fill. Playground Games let us in on their take on the franchise with a humor-soaked trailer during the 2024 Xbox Games showcase, and this included the release window reveal.

Play video

The original games were well-known for the impact of player choices, and the Fable reboot is set to keep up the trend. The decisions players make will impact the story, though what exactly the story will be remains largely a mystery. Regardless, as long as the game doesn’t join the delayed release trend, gamers will find out more about this new tale of Albion sometime this year.

Fable Reboot is Officially an Xbox & Steam Title, But May Include PS5

Upon the initial reveal of the 2025 release date, the confirmed platforms were Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. This is fairly standard for a new Xbox title release, but rumors suggest that the plan has changed since that June 2024 news. Many upcoming Xbox titles are rumored to be part of a multiplatform release approach, moving away from console exclusivity to give new games a broader potential audience.

Rumors have swirled about several recent Xbox exclusive games being available on PS5 in addition to Xbox consoles and PC. These rumors include alleged PS5 ports of popular titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but now many are speculating that upcoming new releases might make the cross-platform jump at launch. The most recent addition to the list of potential PS5 day-one releases is the newly rebooted Fable.

Even big titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 were Xbox console exclusives upon release in 2024. However, if these new rumors prove to be true, Xbox Games is taking a different approach with its anticipated 2025 releases. With a franchise like Fable, the potential for the nostalgia market is huge, and it seems Xbox doesn’t want to limit that reach by cutting out a potential market in PS5 gamers. This isn’t the first time a PS5 release has been hinted at, but the suggestion that it will be the same day that Fable arrives on Xbox consoles is new. The rumor also suggests that a Nintendo Switch 2 release is possible, but that will likely depend on timing.

As of now, there is no exact release date for Fable, though it is still expected to release in 2025 as far as we know. Given the lack of recent news on the game, a later release date is likely. After all, the most recent Xbox Developer Direct didn’t provide a release date for the title, focusing instead on other titles. If Fable will indeed be a day one PS5 release alongside Xbox and PC, that news will probably be confirmed alongside the official release date, whenever Playground Games and Xbox are ready to let us know.