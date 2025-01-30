Xbox Insider Doubles-Down on Halo Coming to PS5

Halo is one of the most iconic series in gaming and has long been a flagship of Microsoft and Xbox. Master Chief has saved humanity more times than can be counted, and fans have loved every adventure. While the Halo series eventually released on PC, those on other platforms, such as PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, have been unable to enjoy the epic sci-fi shooter. 2025 has seen numerous rumors and leaks swirling among the vortex of the internet, and Halo has been at the forefront of many of these. Now, insiders are sharing various reports of Halo making the leap from Xbox and PC to other platforms.

Microsoft has been porting many of its games to PlayStation, including Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Hi-Fi Rush. But many more are rumored to be joining PlayStation as well. If the leaks and rumors are to be believed, it seems Halo may be joining as well.

yep, mcc is first i heard. but we'll see — Jez (@JezCorden) January 30, 2025

A recent leak indicated that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be released on PlayStation 5 and came from Nate the Hate. This has now been reiterated to be true by Jez Corden, a known Xbox insider and leaker. Multiple sources reporting on a similar story can give weight to the rumors, but it is best to be skeptical until it is officially confirmed.

This comes not long after rumors of Halo: The Master Chief Collection being released on the Nintendo Switch. Halo is one of Microsoft and Xbox’s biggest franchises, so it would be surprising to see it come to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Still, it is not impossible, as Microsoft recently revealed Forza Horizon 5 would be released on PlayStation 5. This is another one of Xbox’s biggest franchises and certainly indicates Microsoft isn’t afraid to release titles cross-platform. Halo would be one of the biggest ports to PS5, but it would allow the series to reach new players.

Further rumors revolve around the next entry in the Halo series, with indications saying it could be revealed in 2025. Announcing a new game in the series while releasing the older games on other platforms would be a great way to appease longtime fans and get newcomers on board.

Microsoft has been adamant in bringing its titles to other platforms, even going so far as to say Starfield wouldn’t be exclusive forever. Whether or not Xbox moves forward with bringing old games and new games is up in the air. Some titles, such as Avowed and South of Midnight, have only been confirmed for Xbox with no PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2 release confirmed yet. Halo could certainly pave the way and open the door for any and every Microsoft IP coming to other platforms.