Fable Creator Peter Molyneux Shares His Thoughts on Fable 4

Peter Molyneux, the famed creator behind Fable, Fable II, and Fable III has finally shared his own thoughts on Xbox’s upcoming reboot of the RPG series. Prior to the closure of Lionhead Studios in 2016, Molyneux had departed from the company and went on to found 22cans. Since then, he has been working primarily on mobile titles and has been laying relatively low. Now, in the wake of Molyneux announcing his new game Masters of Albion, he’s also shared his initial thoughts on the upcoming fourth mainline entry in the Fable franchise.

In a conversation with IG, Molyneux said that he cannot wait to see what Playground Games does with Fable. He praised not only the studio working on the project, but said the trailers that have been released for the game so far look excellent. Still, Molyneux said that he’s most interested in seeing what Fable will be like to play, which is something that the current trailers for the title haven’t shown off.

“I’m fascinated to see what Playground does with Fable,” Molyneux said. “I’m absolutely delighted that the franchise is continuing to grow. I mean, that makes me so proud, to be involved with the brilliant people that made Fable and we made something that was worthy for someone as brilliant as Playground to make it. I hope they make it their Fable. I hope they keep the humor, the trailers that I’ve seen so far look stunning. But I’m curious about the gameplay and I’m curious about what their Fable looks like and plays like and feels like, as opposed to what Lionhead would look like and feel like. What an incredibly diplomatic answer that was!”

While Molyneux is most well-known for working on the three mainline Fable entries, his last project at Lionhead was that of Fable: The Journey, which centered around Microsoft’s Kinect hardware. After he left, Lionhead went on to develop Fable Legends, which was eventually canceled with the closure of the studio. As a result, it has been nearly 12 years since a Fable title of any sort was released. For Playground Games to have the blessing of Molyneux is great to see and gives that much more confidence to those working on the title.

Currently, a release date for Fable hasn’t been provided but it is known that the game is set to launch in 2025. Whenever it does arrive, it will be available across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms and will also come to Xbox Game Pass.