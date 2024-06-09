Fable Release Window Announced in New Trailer

At long last, Xbox and developer Playground Games have announced when the new Fable reboot will be released. Back in 2020, Playground formally revealed that it was in the process of ramping up to create a new entry in Xbox's Fable franchise. Since that time, news on the title has been relatively slim outside of an in-engine trailer that was shown off in June 2023. Luckily, for those who have been eager for more news, Xbox has now finally divulged when Fable will be arriving while also showing us a better look at the RPG than ever before.

Revealed as part of today's Xbox Games Showcase, a new trailer for Fable was highlighted. This latest video for the game was similar in structure to the one from 2023, but it happened to feature more footage highlighting gameplay. In addition, it also happened to shed more light on the story and world that Fable will be featuring this time around. At its conclusion, the trailer confirmed that Fable is set to broadly release in 2025 and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.

You can watch this new trailer for Fable for yourself right here:

As a whole, this new take on Fable will be the first new installment in the series in 13 years when it arrives in 2025. The most recent game in the franchise, Fable: The Journey, was a Kinect-centric title developed by the now-defunct Lionhead studios. Prior to this, Fable III launched in 2010 and represents the last mainline game in the series. In all likelihood, Playground Games is pulling inspiration from Fable, Fable II, and Fable III when it comes to putting its own spin on the IP.

For now, many questions continue to linger when it comes to the Fable reboot. Playground has yet to provide answers when it comes to the title's RPG systems, character creator, and combat options. With a launch window for Fable now locked in, though, there's a good chance that many of these questions will begin to finally be answered in the months ahead.