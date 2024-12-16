Xbox’s Fable May Release on PS5

It’s been more than four years since a new installment of the Fable franchise was announced. First revealed alongside the Xbox Series X, the game seemed like a promising exclusive, and one that could help sell Microsoft’s console. However, that might no longer be the case, as Windows Central’s Jez Corden has indicated that the game will eventually come to PS5. In a thread on X/Twitter, Corden noted that all of the company’s games from now on will be “timed exclusive at most.” When one person doubted that Fable would make the jump to PlayStation, Corden noted that the game has been “monstrously expensive” to produce.

Corden went on to note that Fable “might not be day one” on PS5, but it will eventually make the jump. That would make sense, given the fact that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PlayStation in 2025, after a period of exclusivity on Xbox platforms. As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt, and remember that Fable has only been confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PC, as of this writing. While Fable on PS5 seems like a strong possibility given Microsoft’s recent business decisions, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

indiana jones and the great circle is coming to ps5 next year

In 2024, Xbox saw a major shift in strategy, with several of the company’s former exclusives making the jump to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Most of those had already been available on Xbox for some time, including games like Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment. Microsoft hasn’t been clear about this strategy, often indicating that decisions about games would be made on a case by case basis. The announcement of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PS5 marked the first time that Microsoft announced a title for a competing platform ahead of its launch on Xbox, and it will be interesting to see if we can expect that for future games like Fable.

A lot of Xbox fans have been unhappy with Microsoft’s multi-platform strategy. The reality is, exclusive software is usually the selling point for hardware. People buy Nintendo systems to play Mario and Zelda, and PlayStation for The Last of Us and God of War. If all of Xbox’s biggest franchises end up on competing platforms, there becomes less reason to buy the company’s consoles. For Microsoft, the decision is rooted entirely in recouping costs in the short term; as Corden alludes in his post, the ballooning budgets of games have made companies desperate to turn a profit, and Xbox has seen a lot of success on PlayStation thus far. Whether this ends up hurting the brand’s perception over time, however, remains to be seen.

