New Far Cry 5 Trailer Wants You To Know More About Nick Rye

Far Cry 5 is inching closer and closer to its release, and Ubisoft wants you to know more about the interesting character list before their official game debut come March. In order to do that, there’s someone they’d like you to meet: Nick Rye.

The video below has the voice behind Rye, Steve Byers, talks about what the character means to him, who Rye is, and just how important he is to the overall narrative. The story revealed so far about the war on a fanatical cult in the peaceful fictional town of Hope County, Montana looks pretty wild from what we’ve seen so far, but this latest video definitely has us excited to see Nick Rye in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as Far Cry 5 goes, the latest game from Ubisoft promises a slightly different pacing than previous installments. According to the game’s official description:

Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise.

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

Far Cry 5 will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th, 2018!