New Fortnite Update Adds Party Hub, Changes Storm Circles

Fortnite‘s latest update, v10.31, is relatively limited when it comes to actual gameplay changes, but it marks a significant shift on the social side of the game with the introduction of Party Hub. Like it sounds, Party Hub is a new feature that basically turns mobile devices into a social space for the game with voice chat and a way to form parties to then play on the phone or PC or console.

Epic Games has a whole FAQ covering the new Party Hub, but the short version is that it’s tied to Fortnite on mobile, but can be used to establish parties to then transfer over to any other version of Fortnite. It’s like a mobile social app specifically for the game, treating it like a platform all on its own. The one big thing that’s not implemented just yet is text chat via friends, but the developers not that this is something they are working on.

Party up! Staying connected with your friends just got a whole lot easier with the new Party Hub. Read our FAQ for more info: https://t.co/zW66UD30pj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 18, 2019

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant (weapons, items, and gameplay) patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue involving the Star Wand and AC/DC Pickaxes not doing the intended amount of damage. Because this issue has been resolved, these Pickaxes have been re-enabled.



GAMEPLAY

Storm Circles will no longer end at the following locations (in core and Arena modes):

Moisty Palms

Greasy Grove

Tilted Town

Retail Row

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue in which Ziplines could give players an unintended effect.

Because this issue has been resolved, Ziplines have been re-enabled.

When a player is eliminated, their damage towards the Storm Surge threshold will no longer be removed from their remaining teammates’ total.

The entire list of patch notes, including Creative and Save the World changes and additions, can be found right here.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.