Steam Deal Makes $264 Worth of Games Only $12

A new Steam deal lets PC users pay just $1 for PC games; however, they have to purchase the games in a bundle. And there are 12 games, which means PC users who want to take advantage of the deal will need to spend a total of $12, which in return gets you $264 worth of games. More than this, the deal comes not directly from Steam, but via Humble Bundle, which means proceeds go towards charity.

The bundle is called the Frogwares: Lovecraft and Sherlock Classics Bundle, as it features games from Frogwares that are either Sherlock games are Lovecraftian games. In fact, 11 of the 12 games are Sherlock games, though the most notable included in the bundle is not. The most notable game in the bundle is The Sinking City: Remastered, though the most recent is 2023’s Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

All 12 Games Included

The Frogwares: Lovecraft and Sherlock Classics Bundle from Humble Bundle specifically contains the following games: The Sinking City: Remastered, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, The Testament of Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles, Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper, Sherlock Holmes: The Silver Earring, Sherlock Holmes – Nemesis, Sherlock Holmes: The Mystery of the Persian Carpet, Sherlock Holmes: The Secret of the Silver Earring, and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.

If you don’t want 12 games, there are other options, but they don’t offer as much bang for your buck. There is an option for 9 games for $7; however, it is missing the two notable and more expensive standouts. And the same is true of the 6 games for $5 option. You get more games for your dollar, but the noteworthy games that drive the value of the bundle up, and which are going to be the main appeal for most, are not included at these tiers.

So far, Humble Bundle has sold over 7,000 of these bundles and raised nearly $13,000 for charity. That said, the offer is set to expire on November 28, and supplies for any given game could run out between now and then. To this end, those who are interested will want to act fast.

