New ‘Gears of War’ Novel Announced

Many video game franchises like to spread out into other forms of media, especially when there is plenty of story to tell. Such is the case with the popular Gears of War series, which has officially announced that a new novel is on the way.

Taking to Twitter, the official Gears of War account revealed that the new novel would be arriving at some point later this year and that it will pick up where Gears of War 4 left off. In addition to this, it will bring readers directly to the doorstep of Gears 5, which is surely a treat for fans.

We are proud to announce Gears of War: Ascendance, a brand new Gears novel from New York Times bestselling author Jason M. Hough and @TitanBooks! Picking up from the end of Gears 4, the story of Ascendance leads directly into Gears 5 and will be available later this year. pic.twitter.com/IL2Pk3LTN0 — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) March 12, 2019

As can be seen in the tweet above, the new novel will be called Gears of War: Ascendance and it will be written by New York Times bestselling author Jason M. Hough. Additionally, the novel will be published through Titan Books, who are known for publishing many video game-related books, including the likes of Mass Effect, Halo, God of War, and much more.

There is no idea as to when the new Gears of War novel will arrive, but if it details the events between Gears of War 4 and Gear 5, we imagine it is set to debut at some point before the next game. Speaking of which, Gears 5 is currently in development for PC and Xbox One and is expected to arrive in 2019 as well. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see the Pop! Vinyl version of the game at some point too.

