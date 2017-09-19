New Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War Trailer Breaks Down Classes

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is about to get a huge competitive edge with the forthcoming Ghost War mode, which will pit player-versus-player in an all-out battle for superiority. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we know precisely who we’ll be able to go into battle with.

The game will feature 12 different classes in all, and over the next few weeks, Ubisoft will be breaking them down in a series of trailers that talks about what each one brings to the table in terms of action. With today’s trailer, we get to know more about the first three classes in the game – the Tank, the Enforcer and the Artillery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick breakdown of each of these classes:

Tank: The Tank diverts attention away from teammates by drawing enemy fire and using thick armor to survive the attack. They excel in close quarters combat where they have increased resilience and high-powered LMGs.

Enforcer: The Enforcer can provide useful coverfire which debilitates enemies. They can pin down opponents with their powerful suppression mechanics allowing teammates to advance to pick them off.

Artillery: Artillery uses mortar strikes to create chaos and draw enemies out of hiding. They have a high damage ability, Mortar Strike, which can be deadly for unsuspecting foes or clear enemies from entrenched position.

With the Ghost War mode set to go live this Thursday for the game, there’s a good chance we’ll see the remaining trailers for the classes go live as soon as tomorrow, giving us a better idea of what we’ll be going up against – or playing as – when it comes to defending our team and holding our own.

Based on our initial impressions, Ghost War looks like it has plenty to offer, and it brings back that classic Ghost Recon vibe we’ve come to expect, complete with all sorts of tactics and hardened military action. It’ll no doubt be a must play for all Wildlands players, though it never hurts to build up a little bit of skill on the side. These are no mere foot soldiers you’re going up against…

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.