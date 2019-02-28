New ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Update Adds a New Car and New Bonuses for Valentine’s Day

Rockstar Games has released a new update for Grand Theft Auto Online, and it comes with all sorts of new items, including ones that are in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

For starters, a new car has been added to Grand Theft Auto Online and it is “exactly the kind of bad influence you were looking for.” The Declasse Vamos is available now at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Believe it or not, the Vamos began life in 1960 as a sensible and straight-edge compact car. But over the course of the decade, something wonderful happened. It moved out of its parents’ garage and started hanging around with V8’s and fastbacks. Its wheelbase lengthened, its grille expanded, and its hood got so long and flat you could spend a whole summer of love on it. These days, it’s exactly the kind of bad influence you were looking for.”

In addition to the stylish new ride, players will also be able to cash in on some sweet Gunrunning Sell missions with double GTA$ being offered through February 20th. Those looking for team-based options will be able to grab double GTA$ and RP in the Till Death Do Us Part, Hardest Target, Trap Door, and Siege Mentality modes.

Those who play Grand Theft Auto Online now through February 20th will also receive a free Declasse Logo Tee in their wardrobe. After all, who doesn’t want a sweet shirt to match their new ride?

There are also plenty of discounts that cover Be My Valentine content, “including the Albany Roosevelt, Albany Valor, and all Valentine’s Day clothing,” as well as any weapon from Ammu-Nation. Players will be able to grab these items at 30% off. A 40% discount is in effect for “all Bunkers, the Mobile Operations Center, and much, much more.” Find out more from the update right here.

What do you think about the new items and discounts added to Grand Theft Auto Online? Will you be taking advantage of the double GTA$? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!