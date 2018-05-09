New Gundam Breaker Bundle Includes Limited Edition Figure

We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of the latest Gundam game for PlayStation 4 and PC, as New Gundam Breaker will be coming out over the course of this summer. But why just purchase the standard version of the game when you can get your hands on a special limited edition?

The Bandai Namco Store has begun offering a special New Gundam Breaker bundle that includes the game and a limited edition figure, currently pre-selling for $89.99. As you can see from the picture above, it includes an exclusive Gundam Age II Gundam figure, perfect to sit on your gaming shelf alongside your Gundam games. This is for the PlayStation 4 version only though — there’s no PC edition being offered. Sorry, desktop gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a limited edition item and a must for die-hard Gundam fans.

If you need more info regarding what New Gundam Breaker is all about, you can see those below!

BREAK…BUILD…BATTLE!

Break, build and battle with the Gunpla you’ve always wanted in NEW GUNDAM BREAKER! Blast through enemy Gunplas and collect their fallen weapons and armor to customize your Gunpla in real time and now you can team up with your friends in a 3v3 co-op mode! Don’t miss out on the action in the newest installment of this fan-favorite series!

FEATURES

BREAK!

Hack and slash your way through onslaughts of enemy Gunpla and big bosses to gather various Gunpla parts – from heads to legs, weapons to shields, and everything in-between!

BUILD!

Create your very own Gunpla to suit your fighting style using parts you’ve collected! Customize your Gunpla off and on the battlefield with new real-time weapon and armor swapping!

BATTLE!

Battle your way through story mode or team up with three other players in a new 3v3 Co-Op Mode! Fight and collect the most parts to secure your team’s victory

Gundam Gunpla Model:

Set includes Hyper DODs Rifle Magnum, Beam Sabers, Shiguru Shield, F-funnles.

1/144 scale

Size and weight: 30 x 19 x 6.7 cm / 357g

The Gundam figure definitely looks to be worth the extra cost, especially if you’re a fan of the hit anime series.

New Gundam Breaker will ship on June 22 for PlayStation 4 and PC.