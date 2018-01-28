New Gundam Breaker Gets First Worldwide Release Details

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released new information on its upcoming Gunpla-focused game, New Gundam Breaker, which will see a worldwide release for PlayStation 4 in 2018. The game is something of a love letter to the culture behind Gundam model making and crafting, better referred to as gunpla. It’s the latest addition to the Gundam Breaker series of games that launched for PS3 back in 2013, taking a hint from the worldwide culture around building Gunpla and turning it into a game where players can battle popular gunpla models against one another. Check out some fo the gameplay below:

New Gundam Breaker introduces a slew of new characters and builds, along with other special features that have never been seen before in the series. The new character cast is led by a spirited young girl called Rinko, who attends a private school known as the Gundam Breaker Academy, where — you guessed it — students compete against one another in hard-core gunpla battles. Not everyone’s a hero, though, and you as the player don’t need to be, either: when you defeat other battlers, you can steal parts and immediately equip them to our model.

Bandai Namco released a pretty detailed report on everything players can expect from the game, which you can check out below:

■ What is Gundam Breaker? An action game and the only Gundam game based on “Gunpla”

(Gundam plastic models).

(Gundam plastic models). By defeating enemies, stealing and gathering up their Gunpla parts, and customizing your very own Mobile Suit, you can create the strongest Gundam all your own.

Many Gunpla battlefields are being prepared. Battles will even unfold atop a desk.

There are even situations where 1/60 size giant enemy Gundam appear. Players will be able to enjoy battles where there is a considerable difference in scale. ■ New Point #1: Real-Time Customization Battles In New Gundam Breaker, the parts you steal from enemies can be equipped right then and there. Evolve into a stronger Gunpla while you are fighting! Of course, you can also more deliberately equip customization parts at the end of a battle. —If you destroy an enemy Gunpla, they will drop their parts. Be sure to pick up the parts you want to collect. ■ New Point #2: Team Match Co-Op Battles The basic battles of New Gundam Breaker are three-on-three team co-op matches. The rules are simple: your team must try to earn the highest score within the time limit to win. Of course, you can also play single-player. ■ Rise to the Top of the Private Gundam Breaker Academy The setting of New Gundam Breaker is an academy involved in the large-scale university town plan aimed at fostering talent specialized in Gunpla production and battle. Here, a new Gundam Breaker story will begin.

Gundam Breaker is scheduled for a worldwide release some time later this year.

