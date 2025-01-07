Horizon Zero Dawn Movie Announced

Award-winning action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a big-screen adaptation. Announced at Sony’s CES 2025 Press Conference, PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures are in the early stages of adapting Guerilla Games’s Horizon Zero Dawn into a feature film. The upcoming movie will adapt the 2017 video game and feature Aloy’s origin story set within a futuristic post-apocalyptic world filled with robotic creatures. No specific release date was announced, and no attached creatives were confirmed.

Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy, a hunter who explores the post-apocalyptic world to explore her origins and earn the right to become a member of the Nora, a tribe of fierce matriarchal hunter-gatherers who live in the snowy mountains of Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park. Along her journey, she will face off against robotic machines and meet new tribes.

Horizon Zero Dawn Is Coming to the Big Screen

Horizon Zero Dawn received praise from critics for its story, open world, visuals, combat, and performances, specifically Ashly Burch (Aloy). The title won numerous awards and is one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games, with over 24.3 million copies sold as of April 2023. The series continued to succeed with an expansion and a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022. In recent months, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was released for PC and PlayStation 5, and LEGO Horizon Adventures launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC.

While not much was said about the project, many other PlayStation titles are making their way to Hollywood as well. Concept art of Sony’s Until Dawn movie was revealed at the same event, as well as announcements for a live-action Helldivers film and a Ghost of Tsushima anime series in development with Takanobu Mizuno and Gen Urobuchi. This marks the latest PlayStation Productions titles, following adaptations like Twisted Metal, The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, and Uncharted.

Columbia Pictures’ involvement isn’t surprising considering the company falls under the umbrella of Sony, plus the film studio is also developing some of Hollywood’s highly anticipated new video game adaptations including movies like The Legend of Zelda, Uncharted 2, and Street Fighter.