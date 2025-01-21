Horizon MMO Reportedly Cancelled by PlayStation

Horizon: Zero Dawn launched what would become a flagship series for PlayStation. The unique post-apocalyptic world full of tribal people and robotic creatures quickly captured fans and they delighted in its open world. Since then, the series has expanded with Horizon: Forbidden West, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Lego Horizon Adventures, and an upcoming film based on the series. Developer Guerrilla has been eager to share new projects, including an online live service game. However, news has broken amidst other cancellations that the upcoming Horizon multiplayer game has been canceled. This news has caused some panic among fans as yet another PlayStation title has been canned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Horizon game that has now been canceled is the under-development Horizon MMO. This title was being developed by NCsoft and would have been an online MMO set within the Horizon: Zero Dawn universe. The title was reportedly going to be a mobile title, available on mobile gaming devices and PlayStation 5, but it is no longer planned for release.

Aloy from horizon: zero dawn.

Not much was known about the upcoming Horizon MMO, but fans were less excited about the project considering it was planned for mobile. Still, fans had made assumptions about its nature based on NCsoft’s previous titles, such as Cities of Heroes. It seems the project was canceled due to financial reasons with recent firings at the company and the servers being shut down to back this up.

While many believe the canceled title was Guerilla Games’ upcoming live service Horizon game, this is not true. The Horizon MMO was going to be a different entry with different gameplay. Guerilla Games’ forthcoming live service game is still being developed, meaning fans can rest easy as they await the studio’s next game.

Reports indicate the Horizon live-service game will be a multiplayer title with gameplay similar to Monster Hunter. If this is the case, players will likely work together to take down large machines to gather parts, which can then be used to create new weapons and armor.

HOrizon ONline, GUerilla Games’ upcoming live service game.

This seems likely, as this feature is already a part of the original games. The worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West are perfect for this kind of gameplay, especially with multiplayer. The timing seems to be good too, as the live-service Horizon game will be following in the footsteps of Monster Hunter Wilds. If spaced out enough, it can fill a void left after players complete Capcom’s monster-hunting title.

Between the upcoming Horizon live-service game and the Horizon film, fans are in luck. The franchise is still going strong despite the cancellation of the Horizon MMO. Aloy has become a major icon for PlayStation along with her games and fans are trying to determine who will play the character in the upcoming movie.