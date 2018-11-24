New ‘Jump Force’ Screenshots Reveal ‘Dragon Ball’s Piccolo and Cell

Last week, Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball’s Piccolo and Cell would be joining the roster of its upcoming fighting game, Jump Force. Fast-forward to this week, and it has revealed the characters.

Unfortunately, the reveal doesn’t come in the form of a shiny new gameplay trailer featuring the two in action — though that may be forthcoming soon — but rather comes in the form of a new batch of screenshots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check them out for yourself below:

For those that don’t know: Cell is the ultimate creation fo Dr. Gero, and hails from the future timeline. The main antagonist of the Imperfect Cell, Perfect Cell, and Cell Games Sagas, he was designed to basically be the greatest warrior to ever walk the earth, featuring numerous favorable genetic traits, the abilities of ever great fighter before him, and a range of special abilities.

He was notably one of the few Red Ribbon Androids that weren’t entirely created by Dr. Gero, but rather his Supercomputer.

Meanwhile, Piccolo — who also goes by Ma Junior and Piccolo Jr. — is a Namekian, and the final child and reincarnation of the Demong King Piccolo who later actually becomes the reunification of the Nameless Namekian after he fuses with Kami.

A member of the Dragon Clan — the original creators of the Dragon Balls — he is often described as not only a skilled warrior, but a cunning and wise one. The character was originally an enemy of Goku, but eventually became a member of the Dragon Team after developing a bond with Goku’s firstborn son, Gohan, and earning a mutual respect with Goku.

Jump Force is slated to release next year on February 14 via the PS4 and Xbox One in Japan. And then a day later it will arrive in North America and Europe alongside the worldwide release of the PC version. At the moment of writing this, there’s been zero word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, a port also has yet to be ruled out.

For more news and coverage on the game, click here.