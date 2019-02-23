New ‘Jump Force’ Skin Mod Adds Shaggy to The Fight

The legend of Shaggy Rogers continues to grow. Many people know the lovable character from the Scooby-Doo cartoons and movies, but in recent weeks, he has only become more powerful than anyone could possibly imagine. While he won’t be coming to the Mortal Kombat franchise anytime soon, it looks like he has invaded another fighting game – Jump Force.

Thanks to a recent PC skin mod from BeatzYT3 and Vaanrose, Shaggy has stepped into the recent anime-based fighting adventure, and he is out for blood. As can be seen in the video above, the skin mod replaces Vegeta with Shaggy, and it even includes the voice of the character as well as the appropriate UI changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The modder made sure to note why Shaggy’s face remains unchanged while going toe-to-toe with the likes of Frieza, Cell, and even himself. “Face doesn’t move because Jump Forces uses Morphers so i don’t know how to make one for Shaggy atm,” they said.

It’s unknown at this time as to how much power Shaggy is actually using facing off against the Jump Force, but we imagine it’s somewhere in the vicinity of 1%. Either way, this is surely a fun mod for any fan looking to add a bit of zoinks to the action.

For more on Jump Force, here’s a bit from our official review:

“With 50 years under its belt, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has birthed some impressive heroes. Icons like Naruto and Goku got their start under the manga anthology, giving the title clout. To celebrate its big anniversary, Weekly Shonen Jump announced ambitious plans to bring those all-stars together in a fighting game called Jump Force, but unfortunately the venture falls short in just about every respect….

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters. If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

Jump Force is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you’re interested in checking out the Shaggy mod for yourself, that can be found right here.

What do you think about Shaggy joining the Jump Force roster via this skin mod? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Game Rant!