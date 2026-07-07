New Marvel Comic Hints Toward Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ DLC Characters

While Marvel gaming fans have a lot to look forward to with Sony and Arc System Works’ Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, comic fans are getting a brand new story as well. Marvel is releasing a companion one-shot comic that ties directly into the upcoming tag-fighter. The official comic is releasing on August 6th, but fans can see a preview of it right now, as well as variant covers. While companion comics often focus on world-building, such as the Marvel Rivals tie-in comics, this preview includes one detail that immediately caught my attention. Marvel may have just teased DLC for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, as Thor, who is not in the game, is seen fighting alongside the Avengers in one panel.

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Marvel has already confirmed that Marvel Tokon: First Strike #1 will launch alongside the game and explore the lore behind its heroes, villains, and original storyline by Steve Orlando, Tom Waltz, Josh Trujillo, Bruno Bull, Athila Fabbio and Ryusei Yamada. This likely means the comic will explore the narrative before and during the events of the game. This is apparent not only because Thor is present, but Hulk is visible in his classic look rather than how he is presented in the game. Because the comic is designed to complement the game, every new character appearance naturally invites speculation about what could be coming next.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls May Have Confirmed Its First DLC Character

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Today’s preview for Marvel Tokon: First Strike shows Thor alongside the classic version of Hulk, whose story in the game has already established that he was banished by the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. before the events of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Hulk is already part of the playable roster, but Thor is absent, making him one of the most notable characters missing. Fans have already theorized he will appear as DLC, and I can’t help but wonder if this is Marvel quietly confirming this.

Thor has long been one of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes, and many fans have already assumed he would eventually join the roster. Seeing him appear in the companion comic only strengthens that possibility in my eyes. It could simply be a story choice as the scene does appear to happen in the past, but it does feel like a natural way to introduce a character before bringing him into the game later.

If Thor does arrive as downloadable content, there are several other heroes and villains that would make sense based on the current roster and Marvel’s biggest names. I could easily see characters such as Daredevil, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Jean Grey, or even Silver Surfer becoming strong DLC candidates. The panel also shows two green villains, one of which looks like a Skrull and could even be Marvel Tokon’s take on Paibok, though this is certainly speculation and possibly a reach by me.

Nothing has been officially announced beyond the current roster, though we know there will at least be Year 1 DLC. If the DLC follows the roster, it will likely be a full team, meaning there will be some form of connection between its members, though it could be diverse like Spider-Man and Ghost Rider’s teams. Regardless, companion comics often expand a game’s world in ways that pay off later, making the preview especially interesting for anyone following Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Who do you want to see come to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!