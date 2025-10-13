New Medieval Game Is One of the Most Popular Xbox Game Pass Games Right Now

A new medieval game on Xbox Game Pass, a day-one release for the subscription service, has been among the most-played Xbox Game Pass games since its launch. And considering the game released back on September 23, this is an impressive feat. Of course, it being a day-one Xbox Game Pass helps, but other day-one games have come since, and they have not experienced the same popularity, so it can’t all be chalked up to this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox Game Pass game in question is available via both Xbox Game Pass Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, accessible to both PC and Xbox Series X users, and it is called Sworn. Developed by Windwalk Games and published by Team17, Sworn has been available fully since September 23, but before this, it was in early access as of February this year.

About the Game

Sworn is a one-to-four player co-op action roguelike where you explore and ultimately reclaim a fallen Camelot from a corrupted Arthur and his corrupted Knights of the Round Table. The new medieval game has drawn comparisons to the likes of Hades, Diablo, and Children of Morta. In particular, it is pitched by those who have played it as “Co-op Hades.” To this end, if you like these games or games similar to these games, there is a decent chance Sworn is going to scratch an itch.

Right now, on Steam, Sworn has an 85% approval rating, which is similar to its 4/5 rating on the Microsoft Store. It doesn’t have a Metacritic score, so these user review ratings are all we have for a reference point.

Play video

“I’m really enjoying it so far,” reads one of these user reviews. “I’m a big fan of the genre in general, and I think this one is an easy decision to pick up. Absolutely, if you enjoyed Hades and want more.”

How long Sworn will be available on Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. This information has not been disclosed. As long as it is though, subscribers can save 20% on a $30 purchase of the co-op game.

Once downloaded, Xbox Game Pass subscribers should expect a game that is about 20 to 25 hours long once you include its side content. Technically, it can be mainlined in less than 10 hours, but this isn’t how most will play it.

If this new Xbox Game Pass game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are more day-one games coming soon. Meanwhile, there is another recent addition that offers 100s of hours of content.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.