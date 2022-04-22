New Mortal Kombat 11 Figure Pre-Orders: Commando Spawn, Nightwolf, Baraka

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has dropped a new wave in their Mortal Kombat 11 action figure lineup, and an all new Commando Spawn is the starw of the show. The wave also includes Nightwolf and Baraka. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 each. Note that US orders $39+ ship free with the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. You can also find them here on Amazon. Additional details can be found below.

Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Commando Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon ($19.99 – July 2022 release): "The Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Commando Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off his Dark Ages Skin in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Commando Spawn comes with 2x Necroplasm Hellfire pieces and a display base. The detailed figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging."

Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Baraka Variant 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon ($19.99 – July 2022 release): "The Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Baraka Variant 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off his Tarkatan General Skin in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Baraka comes with 2x Tarkatan Blades, a "slide-on" brain accessory, and a display base. The detailed figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging."

Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Nightwolf 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon ($19.99 – July 2022 release): "he Mortal Kombat Wave 9 Nightwolf 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off his Lone Wolf Skin in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Nightwolf comes with 2x axes, 3x arrows, a bow, and a display base. The detailed figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging."

