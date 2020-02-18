New Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo fans have been clamoring for months for a new Nintendo Direct, and the company has finally answered those prayers. Nintendo has announced a new presentation, slated to kick-off Thursday, February 20th at 9 a.m. EST. The 25-minute presentation will focus on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, giving fans a detailed look at “Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package.” The company is, of course, referring to the game’s new island setting, which will apparently give players the opportunity to build-up a community in a much larger way than previous franchise entries. With the game set to release in just a few short weeks, it certainly makes sense that Nintendo is finally pulling back the curtain a bit more!

Some fans will likely be disappointed by the fact that the Direct will, apparently, focus solely on New Horizons. While March should be a busy month for Nintendo fans with the release of both Animal Crossing and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, the company does not have any other major release dates announced, at the moment. That doesn’t mean Switch owners won’t have anything to look forward to after Animal Crossing, but it does seem a bit unusual that fans aren’t sure what to expect, just yet.

Of course, it’s not unusual to see Nintendo keeping tight-lipped. After all, New Horizons is just over a month away, yet details remain fairly slim heading into Thursday’s Direct. The game will feature weather patterns based on the player’s real-world location, local and online co-op, and the ability to craft furniture. Amiibo support also seems to be returning, but exactly what that will entail remains to be seen!

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

Nintendo is known for their surprises, so it will be interesting to see if the Direct will have anything else in store for fans besides information on New Horizons. Fortunately, Switch owners won’t have much longer to wait to find out!

Do you plan on tuning in for the latest Nintendo Direct? Are you excited for more information on Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!