New No Man’s Sky Patch Instantly Targets Fan Concerns, Massive Bugs Fixed

No Man’s Sky seems to have done a complete 180 when it comes to player perception regarding their space exploration online game. With their big NEXT update, players can now squad up with friends and enjoy an interactive space environment with no limit to what they can discover.
It seems to be a hit because the positive reviews keep pouring in, which is a hard pivot from the massive negative feedback they were hit with at launch. After taking in all of the feedback, the critique, and yes – even the death threats, the team has brought back the space adventure in the best way possible with NEXT. Not only with the new and improved title feature the multiplayer and co-op options that many craved, but will also be releasing weekly updates to keep players enthralled.
Part of those updates also includes an incredible attention to details such as bugs and glitches, which is where the latest patch comes into play.
According to their most recent blog post, this is what the team at Hello Games had to say about their latest patch:
“First of all thanks so much to everyone who has already spent time playing NEXT and letting us know about any issues you’ve experienced (and a special thanks to those on PC who have opted in to the Experimental branches to help us verify fixes early). It’s overwhelming to watch thousands of players begin or continue their journey across the universe.
We have now released update 1.51 to PC, which includes the fixes detailed below. We’ll be rolling out these fixes to other platforms as soon as possible.”
- Fixed an issue where players who saved after partially repairing some items of technology would be unable to load that savegame. Please note that if the game has not been resaved, then progress has not been lost and will be recovered.
- Fixed a crash caused by memory corruption
- Fixed a crash in the animation system
- Fixed a crash when saving on a freighter
- Fixed a crash when fleet expeditions end without their capital ship present
- Fixed a number of memory leaks
- Fixed an issue where warping in multiplayer could cause players to spawn on a planet rather than in space
- Fixed an issue where freighter bases would be in the wrong position
- Fixed an issue where the build menu could crash if there was nothing available to build
- Fixed an issue where players would be unable to warp during the antimatter stage of the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the mission destination would be incorrectly reported as in another system at the Hermetic Seal phase of the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where upgrade modules installed in the main Exosuit inventory would not be saved correctly.
- Fixed an issue where portable refiners placed near each other would share inventories
- Fixed an issue where the cockpit of some ships would continually open and close
- Fixed an issue where new controls were missing from the controls page
- Fixed a crash in creature routines
- Fixed a crash when multiple players put ammunition into a refiner
- Fix for occasional crash when receiving mission rewards
- Fix for crash when adjusting anisotropic filtering settings in the graphics options menu
- Fix for potential crash in geometry streaming
- Improvements to texture caching for AMD GPUs
- Fixed an issue where some players still had physical nanites in their inventory that could not be spent at vendors
- Granted players nanites when they dismantle their Obsolete Technology – spend nanites on new upgrades in Space Stations
- Added a tutorial mission to guide players through the restoration of their old base
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to build Frigate Terminals in Creative Mode
- Fixed an issue where S-Class ships changed appearance
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to build the Base Cache on their freighter to retrieve compensation for the loss of their freighter base
- Fixed an issue where some Exosuit technology was not converted to Obsolete Technology. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.
- Improved the mapping of old substances to new substances during the save upgrade. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.