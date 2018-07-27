New No Man’s Sky Patch Instantly Targets Fan Concerns, Massive Bugs Fixed

No Man’s Sky seems to have done a complete 180 when it comes to player perception regarding their space exploration online game. With their big NEXT update, players can now squad up with friends and enjoy an interactive space environment with no limit to what they can discover.

It seems to be a hit because the positive reviews keep pouring in, which is a hard pivot from the massive negative feedback they were hit with at launch. After taking in all of the feedback, the critique, and yes – even the death threats, the team has brought back the space adventure in the best way possible with NEXT. Not only with the new and improved title feature the multiplayer and co-op options that many craved, but will also be releasing weekly updates to keep players enthralled.

Part of those updates also includes an incredible attention to details such as bugs and glitches, which is where the latest patch comes into play.

According to their most recent blog post, this is what the team at Hello Games had to say about their latest patch:

“First of all thanks so much to everyone who has already spent time playing NEXT and letting us know about any issues you’ve experienced (and a special thanks to those on PC who have opted in to the Experimental branches to help us verify fixes early). It’s overwhelming to watch thousands of players begin or continue their journey across the universe.

We have now released update 1.51 to PC, which includes the fixes detailed below. We’ll be rolling out these fixes to other platforms as soon as possible.”