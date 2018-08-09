New Official Tomb Raider Merchandise Revealed

When Shadow of the Tomb Raider was finally revealed, we saw a much darker Lara Croft. The final entry into the iconic character’s origins story promises an incredibly detailed look into how she went from a scared young adult, to the badass archaeologist we know and love. One this is for certain, her journey was far from easy. Luckily, our journey can be a little easier (hopefully) and though we probably won’t be finding ourselves exploring any ancient ruins, we can at least look the part thanks to a new merch line from the team over at Numbskull.

According to the site, “Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft is one of a few video gaming icons that have reached true international stardom, thanks to her iconic design, action-packed video games, and blockbuster movies. Now you can pick up your own treasures, with this range of officially licensed Tomb Raider merchandise! With merch including classic Tomb Raider PS1 coasters and pin badges, to Shadow of the Tomb Raider mugs, hoodies, watches, candles, and more, there’s plenty here for every fan of the daring Raider!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From official Tomb Raider PlayStation 1 retro coasters, to a sweet new hoodie – there is even some Shadow of the Tomb Raider specific gear for those wanting a break from classic Lara. The newly unveiled line is available now to pre-order, which you can check out through the official Numbskull site right here!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider brings a thrilling close to Lara Croft’s origins arc, and it’s an adventure that I am thrilled to go on. Her beginning ends on September 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

To learn more about Numskull before you mosey on over to their awesome website:

“Numskull Designs produces innovative, unique, and official merchandise and clothing products for all the biggest and best names in entertainment! Working with brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, PlayStation, SEGA, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Activision, Warner Bros., and many more, Numskull has manufactured product ranges based on the biggest video game, movie, TV show, and comic book properties, which are available worldwide.”