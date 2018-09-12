New ‘Overwatch’ Map Busan Is Now Live

Busan, the latest Overwatch map, is now live for fans of the Blizzard shooter. First unveiled during Gamescom earlier this year, the latest fighting arena is out of PTR and ready for all to enjoy!

Mystical shrine. Marvelous metropolis. MEKA Base. Your BUSAN adventure begins soon on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! pic.twitter.com/BBPxoU1jyf — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 11, 2018

The latest map has some serious Hanamura vibes to it and fits perfectly with D.Va’s reveal. She’s all about the MEKA and so is this South Korean map, making it a layered with three choke points for players to utilize when securing that objective:

Sanctuary

Downtown

MEKA Base

According to Blizzard, “Explore the serene setting of the Sanctuary, surrounded by an ancient temple, beautiful gardens, and historic architecture. Clash in the bustling metropolis of Downtown, where players will fight across a busy PC bang, flashy karaoke bar, and central light rail station (just watch out for the train). Contest for position in MEKA Base—home of South Korea’s frontline defense against the gwishin omnic attacks: D.Va and the rest of the MEKA squad. Teams must fight to hold each of the three stages to establish complete control of the city that refuses to surrender its way of life to any threat.”

We saw in her earlier animated short just how dangerous her job can be and that danger will absolutely be reflected in the new map. But this new area is built with her bulky weaponry in mind, which makes it the perfect new addition for D.Va mains to really show off their skill and get busy.

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The online shooter isn’t available yet for the Nintendo Switch, though Blizzard did recently mention that the port would be possiblefollowing the reveal of Diablo III.

