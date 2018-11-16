New PlayStation Gear Now Available

The team over at Insert Coin Clothing are no stranger to bringing gamers some pretty incredible gear to rep their favorite brands. Now the crew is showing off even more ways PlayStation die-hards can show off their platform of choice with some pretty sweet swag now available.

Click on the right arrows to see more of the reversible new jacket and additional hats added to their PlayStation line. Whether you want to rep that classic grey, or go more modern with a more sleek black touch, the latest gear offer is the perfect loot for PlayStation gamers. Even better? The holidays are right around the corner, the perfect time to gift the love of gaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see even more of their awesome gaming lines right here on their official website, including BioShock, Mass Effect, The Last of Us, and tons more brand love. For more about the company itself:

“Love videogames, pop references and awesome design? Hey, us too! Games are in our blood and we love playing them. We even chose the ‘Insert Coin’ name based on our earliest memories of hanging out in arcades when we were kids.

“We started making tees so we could celebrate the games we loved playing – not just on screen, but out in the real world, in the same way we could for our favourite bands and movies. And that passion has guided everything we’ve done ever since.”

Want even more PlayStation in your life? You can check out our PlayStation 4 bundle deals that we were able to find coming this Black Friday right here.