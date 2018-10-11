New PlayStation May Not Be Called PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5, Xbox Scarlet – the next generation of consoles has been a hot topic in recent months and for good reason. With so many leaks regarding what the future will bring, and the time table matching up to previous “new gen” reveals, it’s smart to be looking ahead. With Sony having now confirmed that their eyes are firmly planted ahead, it’s time to dive a little bit into what that could mean.

Sony’s Kenichiro Yoshida sat down with the Financial Times recently to discuss what comes next for the brand and though he didn’t go into a whole lot of detail, he did mention that the next generation is “necessary.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yoshida-san told the publication, “At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware.” He declined to comment on whether or not the rumored ‘PlayStation 5’ title would stick or if they were going to go the Xbox route and name it something out of left-field.

There was a leak earlier this year that the next PlayStation would be called Erebus, though Sony was quick to shut that down. Still – with Xbox continuing to stay their own course when it comes to generational naming and Sony having suddenly done quite a few 180s in recent weeks regarding their own business model, it is interesting to think about if that would affect something even as basic as their naming process.

Though codenames for consoles is absolutely nothing new, they are fun to figure out. It’s like a minigame to piece together all of the puzzle pieces before the new generation comes into the spotlight.

From previous leaks we’ve also learned that Sony is considering backwards compatibility for its next console, as well as some incredible fan-made concept art. You can learn even more about what the next wave of platforms will potentially offer with our Community Hub right here.

What are you hoping to see from the next Xbox and the PlayStation 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us which new features you’re hoping to see with the next generation!